NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Do you have an internal monologue?
A Twitter post is causing a new conversation about the inner working of people’s minds.
Fun fact: some people have an internal narrative and some don't
As in, some people's thoughts are like sentences they "hear", and some people just have abstract non-verbal thoughts, and have to consciously verbalize them
And most people aren't aware of the other type of person
— Kyle🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) January 27, 2020
“Some people’s thoughts are like sentences they ‘hear,’ and some people just have abstract non-verbal thoughts, and have to consciously verbalize them… And most people aren’t aware of the other type of person,” Ryan Langdon tweeted Monday.
He later wrote a blog post, saying “All my life I could hear my voice in my head and speak in full sentences,” but not everyone thinks that way.
Langdon found one friend described her thoughts as “concept maps” she sees in her brain. Another said she literately sees the words in her head as she thinks about something.
He took an informal poll and, of the 91 people who responded, 73 said they do have internal monologues and 18 said they don’t.