NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say pretended to be an officer while attempting to rob a UPS truck earlier this month in Queens.
It happened around 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 11 near 118th Street and 133rd Avenue in South Ozone Park.
The suspect allegedly told the UPS driver he was a cop and needed to inspect the inside of the truck.
When the driver refused, the suspect allegedly hit him in the head with flash light before fleeing in a white sedan.
The 41-year-old victim suffered pain and bruising, but refused medical attention on the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.