MIDDLE ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A retired FDNY firefighter who battled back from a vicious assault got a hero’s salute as he was released from a rehabilitation facilitation on Long Island.
Police have arrested 50-year-old John Ruggiero suspect on assault charges.
There was applause and hugs Friday morning for 69-year-old Jack Carter, at the Quantum Rehabilitation Center in Middle Island, N.Y.
Back in August, police say Carter was assaulted after a verbal altercation with another man.
The vicious beating left Carter in a coma-like state with traumatic brain injury.
Prior to the attack, Carter was very involved in the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation.
