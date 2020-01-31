NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says a suspect is in custody following the death of a 64-year-old man who was found lying in a pool of blood inside his Upper East Side apartment building.
According to police, Alex Ray Scott, a 24-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma, faces murder, grand larceny and possession of stolen property charges.
The victim was identified yesterday as 64-year-old Kenneth Savinski.
On Wednesday night, he was found with a gash to his forehead inside the living room of his apartment near 83rd Street and Lexington Avenue.
Sources told CBS2’s Alice Gainer a friend went to check on Savinski because he hadn’t heard from him in a while and made the grisly discovery.
Police initially thought he might have fallen, but there was no furniture or other objects near him that would’ve caused the cut.
“Kept to himself. He would come home from work, drop his bag off, go up to church at 5:30, come home at 10 after 6,” neighbor Charles Franck said. “You’d see him in the neighborhood. You’d see him always friendly, always kind, always waved, a beautiful man.”