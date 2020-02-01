Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man wanted in a robbery pattern targeting cab drivers in the Bronx.
The NYPD released a photo of the suspect wanted in at least two robberies in a parking lot in the Soundview section.
Investigators say the suspect got in the back seat of a taxi on Jan. 25 while an accomplice stayed in front of the driver’s side window. They got away with $60 in cash and the driver’s cell phone.
Police say on Jan. 26, another cab driver was robbed at knifepoint of $60 in the same parking lot.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.