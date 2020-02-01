Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a special announcement Saturday night at the Human Rights Campaign gala in Manhattan.
The 19th annual event took place at the Marriott on Broadway.
It celebrates strides made for equality in LGBTQ communities across the nation.
At Saturday night’s gala, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the renaming of the East River State Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
It will now be named in honor of gay rights activist Marsha P. Johnson, who was a leading figure in the 1969 Stonewall Uprising.