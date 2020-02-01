Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A subway rider is hospitalized after police say he fell backward onto the tracks in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A subway rider is hospitalized after police say he fell backward onto the tracks in Brooklyn.
It happened at the Lorimer Street Station just before midnight Friday night in Williamsburg.
Investigators say he was then hit by a northbound l train, injuring his right leg.
The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to Bellvue Hospital, conscious and alert.