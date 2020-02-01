Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is seeking help finding two robbery suspects they say approached three people on Thursday at the Grand Central subway station.
They allegedly assaulted the victims – a 47-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old man – and took $240 in cash from one of them before taking off.
One of the victims was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.