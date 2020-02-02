Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 19-year-old in the Bronx.
Investigators released images of the suspects, with one of them appearing to hold a gun.
At about 5 p.m. Saturday, police say two suspects kicked the victim’s door, leading to a physical altercation with the victim, who allegedly told them they had the wrong house.
It happened near West 238 Street and Walden Avenue in the Kingsbridge section.
The victim is being treated at Saint Barnabas Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.
