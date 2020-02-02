CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After some brief early morning rain and snow showers, it’s a mainly dry afternoon. Expect brighter skies than yesterday, although clouds will be on the increase later today once again. Highs will top out in the mid 40s.

A weak shortwave passes north during the early evening bringing another chance for some rain showers (and snow showers north of the city). Skies then clear overnight, leading to a great Monday!

We’re looking at a taste of spring come tomorrow, with temps climbing well into the 50s under sunny skies. It’s a one day special though, as a front approaches and stalls starting Tuesday.

Things turn unsettled for the remainder of the week with rounds of rain likely. Stay tuned for exact timing as we get closer.

Comments

Leave a Reply