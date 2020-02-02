Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After some brief early morning rain and snow showers, it’s a mainly dry afternoon. Expect brighter skies than yesterday, although clouds will be on the increase later today once again. Highs will top out in the mid 40s.
A weak shortwave passes north during the early evening bringing another chance for some rain showers (and snow showers north of the city). Skies then clear overnight, leading to a great Monday!
We’re looking at a taste of spring come tomorrow, with temps climbing well into the 50s under sunny skies. It’s a one day special though, as a front approaches and stalls starting Tuesday.
Things turn unsettled for the remainder of the week with rounds of rain likely. Stay tuned for exact timing as we get closer.