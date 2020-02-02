



– A man who recently returned to the U.S. from China is at Bellevue Hospital Sunday being tested for possible exposure to the coronavirus

If the case is confirmed, it would be the first diagnosis in New York City.

Fears of the possible diagnosis are becoming all to real at Bellevue, which is now the home of the first suspected case of coronavirus in the five boroughs. But officials say this is no time to panic: It’s a scenario the city was prepared for.

“If it turns out to be a positive case, the Department of Health will do the work that it is known for, in tracing back all substantial contacts the individual had,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Officials say the patient had just returned from China last week. The male, under 40, checked himself in with flu-like symptoms Friday. That same day, the U.S. government mandating a 14-day quarantine for anyone returned from Hubei provinvce, where this all started.

Those returning from other parts of China are asked to self-quarantine.

“They encourage us to work at home for 14 days before showing up at work,” one traveler said.

That is, if travelers can get back from China at all.

“I just got a call from China. There are people who scheduled their flight yesterday for February 3, just a few minutes ago the flight was canceled,” said travel agent Star Wang.

Matthew Damron was stalled on his way back from a study abroad program in China. He recounted the fear his family must’ve felt as travel restrictions started to pile up.

“I’m sure it was absolute hell for them. They called me several times after the updates in tears, praying that I was going to be able to make it back,” Damron said.

American, United and Delta are among the major airlines cutting back on flights. Starting Sunday, all U.S. bound flights from China will be funneled through seven airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport.

There are now eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. and over 12,000 worldwide.

At least 259 people have died.