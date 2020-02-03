



A Queens parking garage known to neighbors as a hot spot for parties and drag racing, has been closed off.

People who live in the area had complained, saying the noise from the garage kept them up all night long.

Tire marks can be seen on the second-floor rooftop of the garage attached to a strip mall.

Stop & Shop manages the property located on Union Turnpike in Glendale.

Last week, CBS2 demanded answers from a person sitting inside a car labeled “Front-Line Building Services,” to see if a security car was there 24 hours a day.

The security official, who did not want to be identified, said they only work until midnight. The individual was aware of the noise, however.

Over the weekend, chains were installed to close off access to the second floor rooftop.

Security has now extended its hours at the site so that someone is on guard through 6:00 a.m.

The NYPD says the 112th Precinct issued 1,366 summonses there last year, and 95% of them were for speeding.