BRONX (CBSNewYork) – In the latest episode of The Dig, CBS2’s Elle McLogan goes behind the scenes at Lloyd’s Carrot Cake, a Riverdale bakery that has become a community landmark.
LOCATIONS:
1553 Lexington Avenue
VENUE: Lloyd’s Carrot Cake
LOCATIONS:
6087 Broadway
The Bronx, NY 1047
(718) 548-9020
New York, NY 10029
(212) 831-9156
WEBSITE: https://www.lloydscarrotcake.com/
SIGNATURE ITEM: “Lloyd’s Famous Carrot Cake,” baked with or without raisins and walnuts, available in a range of sizes as well as by the slice
[Editorial note: Lilka Adams, daughter of owner Betty Campbell-Adams, is an employee of ViacomCBS.]
