Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn. The NYPD released video of the suspect running behind the boy and then shoving him towards a fence.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn. The NYPD released video of the suspect running behind the boy and then shoving him towards a fence.
The incident happened last month on Coyle Street in Sheepshead Bay.
Investigators say the man snatched the boy’s cell phone and forced him to unlock it with his pin. The suspect then pushed him in the face and ran away.
The boy was not seriously hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.