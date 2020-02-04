Comments
LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New video shows dogs that police say have terrorized Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New video shows dogs that police say have terrorized Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey.
In the video, a man is seen trying to fend off the dogs with a stick.
Police say on Monday, officers found two people suffering multiple dog bites.
As officers and residents tried to contain the dogs, they bit four more people.
Police say the dogs have bitten other people over the last four months.
In December, the dogs were taken from their owner but then returned.
They’re now with animal control.