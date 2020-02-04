



The heart of Midtown is the epicenter of luxury.

That’s where CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge toured a new residential high-rise with some over-the-top amenities.

From the quintessential bustle of a famed Manhattan street, to the serenity of high style amid soaring ceilings, the new third floor residence at 172 Madison at 35th Street has the perfect balance of interior opulence and city accessibility.

“Combined interior and exterior square footage, we’re right at just over 6,000 square feet, ” Ashlie Roberson, of Triplemint, explained. “We have Venetian plaster and marble floors.”

The entry sets the stage for the polished design of the living room.

“We do have 18-foot ceilings in this space,” Roberson said.

The room is flooded with light, but it was the furnishings that also grabbed the attention.

“It’s a $150,000 couch,” said Roberson.

There are pricey one-of-a-kind pieces throughout, because the home is also being used as a furniture showroom. A grand space for some grand style.

Next, they head outside.

“We’re right in the heart of Midtown, and you have a 50-foot pool all to yourself,” Roberson said.

The epitome of luxury: A private heated pool on an ice-slicked terrace, one that seems to go on forever.

Back inside, there’s a gleaming white chef’s kitchen complete with a huge island and plenty of clever storage.

There are four bedrooms and five baths. One room is set up as an office for the furniture company. There’s also a sweet kid’s room decorated in sky blue.

“I love the wallpaper in here, but also I think those clouds are possibly the cutest little feature,” said Roberson.

The master is at the end of the bedroom wing.

“The one thing you’ll notice that’s missing is the bed,” Roberson said.

It’s currently set up as a spacious, sanctuary-like sitting room, because the bed that was originally in there was sold.

Huge closets are also wide open for design inspirations.

To live large in the mansion at 172 Madison will cost you $11 million.