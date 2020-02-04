



We should be mainly spared by any rain this afternoon, though it does look like we’ll see lingering clouds. On the plus side, temperatures will be well above where they should be this time of the year — we’re talking March/April numbers!

Some rain will fill back in tonight along with some spotty frozen precip north and west. Temperature-wise, it will be a touch colder with lows in the 30s.

A little rain and drizzle will sag to our south early tomorrow and make for a mainly dry day. The only issue is we may still see a bit of cloud cover, though some breaks to our north are possible. As for highs, we’ll only manage to get into the low 40s — a solid 10° colder.

We’ll then watch precipitation fill back in tomorrow night into Thursday. We’re expecting mainly rain here in the city, but it looks like we’ll see some sleet/freezing rain north and west into Thursday morning. This area will have to be monitored as roads may become slippery for commuters.