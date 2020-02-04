CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Good Morning!

We can expect a cloudier day than the beautiful sun filled day that was Monday. How lovely!

Moving forward, rain is expected to arrive this morning. It is very light in nature and is much more of a nuisance than the rule of the day. More showers arrive Wednesday morning, and some clod air funneling down will bring some chances for ice & mixing. Watch for slick roads during the commute.

The entire week is generally unsettled so take the umbrella with you! You’ll thank me later : ) G

