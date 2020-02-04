Comments
WYCKOFF, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teenage boy is accused of driving his SUV on the sports fields at two New Jersey schools, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
WYCKOFF, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teenage boy is accused of driving his SUV on the sports fields at two New Jersey schools, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Tire marks can be seen on the field at Eisenhower Middle School in Wyckoff.
Similar damage was also found at Ramapo High School.
The Franklin Lakes Police Department says the 16-year-old boy and his parents have agreed to pay about $2,500 to repair the damage.