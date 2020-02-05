Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City health officials say the test results for the first of three people being tested for coronavirus have come back negative.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City health officials say the test results for the first of three people being tested for coronavirus have come back negative.
The patient who was hospitalized at Bellevue Hospital has been cleared.
We’re still waiting for the results of two other people.
CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | Guidance For Travelers | NY Health Dept. | NY Hotline: 1-(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Hotline: 1-(800)-222-1222
Meanwhile, two planes carrying Americans from high-risk coronavirus areas in China arrived in the United States Wednesday morning.
As many as 250 passengers will be staying at a hotel on Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento. Others will stay at Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego.
They’ll be quarantined for 14 days.
The virus has infected nearly 25,000 people globally and killed 490 in China.