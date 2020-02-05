



– A woman who says Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles is expected to take the stand in his rape trial in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.

Weinstein walked into the courtroom this morning for day 21 of the proceedings.

Actress Lauren Marie Young will be the final accuser to take the stand. She says Weinstein groped her in his Beverly Hills hotel room in 2013.

Web Extra: Read the indictment against Weinstein (pdf)

This week, the jury heard testimony from Jessica Mann, who claims Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room.

During cross-examination Tuesday, the defense showed many emails between Mann and Weinstein they say show a loving relationship.

She says she kept in touch out of fear.

Email after email was shown to the court, all dated after she claims the former movie mogul raped her in 2013.

In 2016, she wrote to him, “Are you in LA anytime soon? I would love to see you!”

Mann said she often made up excuses so she didn’t have to follow through with plans.

The defense says she like the perks of knowing him, pointing out she accepted invitations to Hollywood parties, and even asked Weinstein to sponsor her to get into a members-only club.

“The person you wanted to sponsor you to an exclusive club… was your rapist?” defense attorneys asked.

“I do want the jury to know he is my rapist,” Mann replied.

Mann, an aspiring actress back then, was once in a relationship with Weinstein but eventually broke things off.

After that, she says he trapped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013, forced her to undress and raped her.

Mann says the last sexual encounter she had with Weinstein was in 2016. She went to see him under the guise of comforting him after his mother died, but when she showed up says he was naked and performed a sex act, to which Weinstein mouthed in court, “No, I did not.”

Weinstein, 67, maintains all sexual encounters were consensual.

Weinstein is charged with raping Mann. He’s also charged with sexual assault.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.