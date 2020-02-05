Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Queen of Pop has an offer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Madonna wants the royal couple to move to New York City.
“Don’t run off to Canada. It’s so boring there,” she said in a video posted on Instagram.
The pop icon even offered them her $7.3 million co-op on the Upper West Side.
“I’ll let them sublet my apartment on Central Park West. It’s a two bedroom, it’s got the best view of Manhattan, incredible balcony,” she said. “Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.”
Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they’re stepping back as senior members of the royal family. They’ve been living in Canada ever since.