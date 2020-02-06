Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot a man in the face this morning in Brooklyn, police sources tell CBS2.
Police sources say the ICE agent was serving a warrant shortly before 8:15 a.m. at a home on West 12th Street between Quentin Road and Highlawn Avenue in the Gravesend section.
A 26-year-old man answered the door and some kind of struggle ensued, sources say. He was shot once in the face and hand.
Sources tell CBS2 the man was not the subject of the warrant.
He was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.
The 33-year-old agent suffered minor injuries.
Two other people were taken into custody at the scene. It’s unclear what charges they may face.
