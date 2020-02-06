Comments
The rain will pick up later this afternoon and into the early evening with more of an on and off rain expected the remainder of the night.
But we’ll still be dealing with some rain and showers tomorrow morning before things finally start to wrap up around midday. When all is said and done, we’re looking at totals of 1-2″ with potentially more south and east of the city.
The other feature tomorrow will be strong, gusty winds into the afternoon which may exceed 45 mph. This will have to monitored as wind advisories may need to be issued.
Moving ahead to Saturday, the sun’s back, but it will be cold out there. Expect highs that day to be stuck in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.