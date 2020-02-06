HAMDEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Connecticut say a new employee hired to work an overnight shift at a gas station stole more than $17,000 in cash and merchandise the first time he was left alone, then took off.
The business owner checked the station’s surveillance system via a cellphone app to see how the new clerk was doing, only to discover no one was minding the store.
Investigators say the owner immediately went to the store in Hamden and discovered the new employee had allegedly stolen numerous items including lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes and cash, all valued at $17,183 in total.
In addition, the new hire apparently also made off with his employment records with his personal information, so the store owner had no idea what the clerk’s name is or how to locate him.
The Hamden Police Department is looking for the suspect shown in a surveillance video of the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jay Bunnell of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.