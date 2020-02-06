



Police are searching for the suspects behind three armed robberies at the same Bronx gas station.

The Gulf station on Boston Road was held up on August 23, September 26 and December 9 – all in the early morning hours around 6 a.m.

Police said in each incident, the suspects flashed a gun, demanded cash and then fled down Astor Avenue.

They made off with more than $600 in total.

The #NYPD is looking for the suspects in this video believed to be behind 3 robberies at the Gulf gas station on Boston Rd. in the #Bronx. We spoke to a gas station attendant who describes the scary moments a suspect put a gun to his stomach and demanded cash. More on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/0Ups57JTBL — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) February 6, 2020

Each robbery involved different a gas station attendant. None of them were hurt.

“The guy came, all of a sudden, he put the gun on my stomach, then he said, ‘give me the money’… He slapped the money from my hand, and he left, he ran away,” victim Abu Bakar told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. “He was wearing a mask. We’re scared but we’ve got to work, we’ve got to come to work.”

The worker said they try to take safety measures and lock the station door, but it’s a full service pump, so they sometimes have to walk outside. That appears to be when they are targeted.

Anyone with information about the robbery spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.