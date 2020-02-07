Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In the latest episode of The Dig, CBS2’s Elle McLogan meets local locksmith Philip Mortillaro. Since 1980, he’s been picking locks and making keys at Greenwich Locksmiths, a neighborhood institution set in Manhattan’s smallest freestanding building.
VENUE: Greenwich Locksmiths
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In the latest episode of The Dig, CBS2’s Elle McLogan meets local locksmith Philip Mortillaro. Since 1980, he’s been picking locks and making keys at Greenwich Locksmiths, a neighborhood institution set in Manhattan’s smallest freestanding building.
VENUE: Greenwich Locksmiths
ADDRESS: 56 7th Avenue South, New York, NY 10014
PHONE: (212) 242-4646
WEBSITE: https://www.greenwichlocksmiths.com/
What’s something few people know about but everybody should? Whatever it is, Elle McLogan is tracking it down on The Dig. Join her hunt for treasures hidden across our area. Follow Elle on Twitter and Instagram.