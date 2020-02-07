Comments
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say two career criminals are under arrest for the murder of a man in Hempstead, Long Island.
Nassau County investigators say 26-year-old Kadeem Lewis and 33-year-old Richard Ford shot and killed 34-year-old Santo Sanchez during a robbery in November.
Police say Sanchez was taking a nap in his car after a night out with friends when the two men attacked and stole two cell phones.
“I believe it was a crime of opportunity for them. They were out and about in Hempstead that night. They came upon Mr. Sanchez asleep in his car and felt he was an easy target,” Nassau County Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.
Both suspects have long criminal records.
Police say Lewis was wanted for a parole violation.