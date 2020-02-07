Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students in Brooklyn are putting on the finishing touches for a special robotics project.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students in Brooklyn are putting on the finishing touches for a special robotics project.
They’re gearing up for a big competition this weekend.
Seventh and eighth grade students had their final practice Friday morning at the Saint Saviour Catholic Academy in Park Slope.
This year’s theme is city design.
Teachers say their research projects challenge them to think like scientists and engineers and use real-word skills.
Teams will present their projects in front of judges at the competition Saturday.