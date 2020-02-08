Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 2-year-old boy was injured when a man swung a bat and shattered a barbershop window last week in the Bronx.
The commotion was caught on camera around 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Osvaldo’s Barbershop on West Kingsbridge Road.
Surveillance video shows the suspect run up and smash the window.
Police said the little boy was getting a haircut inside when he was cut by the broken glass. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
It unclear what prompted the vandalism.
The suspect is still at large.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.