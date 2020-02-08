Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a unique reunion Saturday between a heart attack survivor and the good Samaritans who saved his life.
Dennis Dillon and his family met a group of strangers who saved Dillon’s life after he suffered a heart attack on board his boat last August in Port Jefferson.
It turns out, nearby boater Elizabeth Nadal was a doctor.
She administered CPR with the help of another good Samaritan who happened to be a physical therapist.
“Totally incredible. Totally incredible that people would jump into action. You know, a lot of people on the boat, they look over and they go, ah, everyone’s got it, someone else has got it, but they didn’t,” Dillon said.
The group used a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat.