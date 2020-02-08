CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, New York, Red Hook


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway in Brooklyn after a man was found dead inside a burning car.

An investigation is underway in Brooklyn after a man was found dead inside a burning car on Feb. 8 ,2020. (Credit: CBS2)

Police say they found the man in the passenger seat of a car that was on fire at Court and Bay streets in Red Hook just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers were initially called to the area for a harassment incident and a victim who suffered head trauma.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The cause of the man’s death is under investigation.

