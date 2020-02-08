Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a much colder day from start to finish compared to yesterday’s record warmth! Expect a few drops and flakes tonight, otherwise it’ll be cold and breezy with temps in the low 20s to right around 30. Bundle up!
Tomorrow won’t be as chilly and the winds will relax a bit, but we still keep the threat of some passing rain or snow showers in the forecast. Expect temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s, so we’ll be a few above normal for this time of year.
The new week will start off on a damp and mild note with showers likely and temps right around 50 – about 10 degrees above normal!