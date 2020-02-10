Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The stunning Academy Award victory for the film “Parasite” was felt by more than just the cast and crew.
The historic win was an important one for the entire Korean community, including those living in New York, reports CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.
The movie became the first foreign-language film ever to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards and the first South Korean film to ever win any Oscar.
On Union Street in Flushing, news of the movie’s success spawned a sense of pride and accomplishment among the South Korean community.
The movie, a biting social satire about economic inequality has become enormous news in South Korea.