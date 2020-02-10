Comments
FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Valentine’s Day is Friday.
Students in New Jersey are making sure veterans who served our country know they are appreciated.
Children at Westmoreland Elementary School in Fair Lawn made Valentine’s Day cards Monday morning for veterans.
New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer pitched in to help.
Gottheimer says it’s a great way to recognize veterans and their service.
“I’m asking students across my district to stand together and say thank you to those who helped build our great country, and there’s no better way to do it than on Valentine’s Day,” he said.
Gottheimer will distribute the cards at the Veterans Home in Paramus.
He’s asking other New Jersey residents to help, and drop off their Valentine’s cards for veterans at his offices.