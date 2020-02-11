Comments
DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a group of ATV riders who vandalized a lawn on Long Island.
The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 on Nantucket Lane in Deer Park.
Video shows five suspects riding four ATVs, cutting doughnuts and figure-eights on the snow-covered lawn.
Suffolk County Police Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps them find the group responsible. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3 Tips app, or online at http://www.P3Tips.com.