DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a group of ATV riders who vandalized a lawn on Long Island.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 on Nantucket Lane in Deer Park.

Video shows five suspects riding four ATVs, cutting doughnuts and figure-eights on the snow-covered lawn.

Suffolk County Police Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps them find the group responsible. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3 Tips app, or online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

