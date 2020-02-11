CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Honda, Recall, Recalls


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Honda is recalling 241,000 minivans because of a wiring problem that could cause a fire.

The recall involves Odyssey EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the model years 2018-2020.

Honda says the faulty wiring can cause a short circuit, which can then ignite a plastic panel.

There have been three reports of fires but no injuries.

Minivan owners will be notified by mail. Dealers will either reroute the wiring or replace it.

Comments

Leave a Reply