NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Honda is recalling 241,000 minivans because of a wiring problem that could cause a fire.
The recall involves Odyssey EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the model years 2018-2020.
Honda says the faulty wiring can cause a short circuit, which can then ignite a plastic panel.
There have been three reports of fires but no injuries.
Minivan owners will be notified by mail. Dealers will either reroute the wiring or replace it.