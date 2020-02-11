



Like much of New York City, Hell’s Kitchen is seeing a real estate renaissance.

From the gritty streets that once defined the neighborhood, there are now trophy properties up and down the blocks.

From the wide quiet street, to the iconic stoop, No. 416 on West 51st Street appears to be the quintessential New York brownstone. But a peek inside reveals a very different story.

“The owner took great pride in renovating this back to the brick, as I like to say,” Scott Stewart, of Corcoran, told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

The renovation has given a new chapter to the 7,000 square foot home, which dates back to 1910.

Starting with a massive feature wall re-purposed from the home’s original floor joints. The home also has strong ties to the church down the block, at one time housing some of the brotherhood from there.

Moving farther inside, the open custom kitchen is at the heart of the main floor.

“This is a 14-foot counter-top,” said Stewart.

There’s a light-filled living room anchored by a fireplace with industrial accents and soaring ceilings.

From there, head downstairs.

“This sports bar is like nothing I’ve seen in any Manhattan townhouse,” Stewart said.

It has pinball, foosball, pool and beer on tap for some guaranteed fun.

Stepping outside, the vibe is completely different.

“He’s created this beautiful serene green space,” said Stewart.

The garden, including a pergola for shade and privacy, is a generous 25 by 45.

“It’s here that I’d really love to point out to you the cantilevered master suite,” Stewart said.

The unique architecture is a defining exterior feature and shapes the interior upper floors.

Inside, the stairs are a modern mix of wood, steel, concrete and brick. There’s also a music room with a glass rail for an open and expansive lower level view.

There are four other bedroom on the way to the master.

“We’re standing in that cantilevered that we saw from the rear garden,” said Stewart. “Which created the ability for 18-foot ceilings and a duplex master suite.”

Climbing one more spiral flight, there’s a second living space and another generous outdoor roof deck.

To live large at 416 West 51st Street will cost you $9.95 million. The pinball and all other games on the lower level are included in the price of the home.