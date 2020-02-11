CBSN New YorkWatch Now
MIDDLESEX, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey Transit train slammed into a tractor-trailer this morning in Middlesex.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Cedar Avenue Crossing.

The back of the tractor-trailer was sheared off, but no injuries were reported.

NJ Transit suspended Raritan Valley Line service for more than an hour.

