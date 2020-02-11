Comments
MIDDLESEX, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey Transit train slammed into a tractor-trailer this morning in Middlesex.
MIDDLESEX, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey Transit train slammed into a tractor-trailer this morning in Middlesex.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Cedar Avenue Crossing.
Service has resumed on the @NJTRANSIT_RVL with approximately 60-minute delays after this vehicle strike in Middlesex. Rail tickets/passes are being cross honored by @NJTRANSIT_NBUS. As info: bus routes 59, 65/66 serve Newark; routes 113 and 114 serve New York. https://t.co/aTl0Ri6H0C pic.twitter.com/tjTdDCCnLN
— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) February 11, 2020
The back of the tractor-trailer was sheared off, but no injuries were reported.
NJ Transit suspended Raritan Valley Line service for more than an hour.