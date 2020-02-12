NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A restaurant’s mural honoring Black History Month was vandalized earlier this week, just hours after it was painted.
Now, the NYPD has released new video of a man wanted for questioning in the case.
Police said the suspect threw a paving stone through a window at Sapoara on First Avenue near East 116th Street. It happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday.
The window featured a mural depicting civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X with quotes from both men.
“When you look at this portrait, it wasn’t supposed to make anyone feel that way, it wasn’t supposed to make anyone feel that they could do that,” restaurant owner Giselle Malave said. “It was supposed, obviously, to send awareness, once again as they do every year in February, of what these men died for.”
The owner said it will take at least two weeks to replace the window.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.
