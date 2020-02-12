NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – While there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City, business in Chinatown have still been impacted by the outbreak.
Owners report a major slump in sales over the past few weeks. One souvenir seller said business dropped 35%.
City officials want to remind people it’s safe to enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer. So later today, they’ll be kicking off a campaign, called “Show Some Love to Chinatown.”
The campaign will encourage people to buy meals or items from neighborhood businesses and take photos at the popular Baxter Street Triangle to qualify for a Valentine’s Day themed raffle.
CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | Guidance For Travelers | NY Health Dept. | NY Hotline: 1-(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Hotline: 1-(800)-222-1222
During the Lunar New Year Parade last Sunday, there was a rallying cry as revelers came together, despite fears circulating across the city.
“It’s great that even though there’s this virus that’s scaring a lot of people, there’s still a chance for people to come out and unite,” said Isaac Platt Zolov, of Brooklyn.
“We want to make sure New Yorkers know that they can come out and support all these small businesses, because they are the backbone of the city’s economy,” Department of Small Business Services Commissioner Gregg Bishop said.
Health officials also say it is important to keep the numbers in perspective, with the flu much deadlier this winter.