NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Officials say a compromised underground fuel line may be to blame for the water emergency in New Paltz.
The fuel line serves the village’s water treatment plant heating system.
Classes at SUNY New Paltz remain canceled until Saturday, and most students have asked to leave campus.
The New Paltz school district was also closed yesterday but will be open today.
A do not drink order was issued Monday after several village residents complained of an off smell and taste in the water.
“Super bizarre, everyone was freaking out. All the water was gone from Tops yesterday. It was wacky,” student Alexi Harrington said.
“It’s very out of the blue, out of nowhere. So it’s very shocking,” student Caitlin Mccutcheon added.
Water distribution stations have been set up around town as the Department of Environmental Conservation works on a cleanup plan.