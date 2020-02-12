Sunshine will gradually fade behind high clouds this afternoon, but it will remain dry. As for temperatures, they’ll be a little above normal again in the mid 40s or so.
Clouds will thicken this evening with rain filling in after 9 PM. Meanwhile, cold air to the north and west will be able to support snow for several hours; for the remainder of the overnight, expect rain — even north and west — with rounds of heavier rain passing through the area.
We’ll see rain and drizzle tomorrow morning, but outside of a passing shower in the afternoon, the remainder of the day looks dry. Outside of that, expect unseasonably warm temperatures with highs in the 50s.
We’ll then watch an unseasonably cold air mass spill into our area tomorrow night and linger through Saturday.