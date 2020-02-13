Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for an alleged hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn who witnesses say fled on foot after crashing.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for an alleged hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn who witnesses say fled on foot after crashing.
The collision happened near Avenue I and Schenectady Avenue in the Flatlands neighborhood just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Witnesses say the van was driving out of control and hit two cars before slamming into a traffic light.
A woman in one of the damaged cars was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The other victim told CBS2 she tried to speak to the driver of the van after the crash.
“I thought it was an access-a-ride car and he hit me and I wanted to talk to him because I was worried someone got injured. He didn’t stop and I wanted to come close to see the plate number,” she said.
She also says the driver ran from the scene along with a woman who was also in the van.