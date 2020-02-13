Comments
LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On Long Island, three overhead lights along a two-mile stretch in Long Beach have come crashing down in recent weeks.
The lights were installed in 2013 after Superstorm Sandy.
City officials have inspected all 113 light fixtures and say 45 others are in danger of coming down.
Each fixture weighs more than 50 pounds.
No one has been injured.
City officials say heavy winds and the salt in the air damaged the screws that hold the lights in place.
They’ve put up protective barriers and are working on a fix with the company that made them.