CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, New York, Slashing, South Williamsburg


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a slashing attack at a Brooklyn store Wednesday.

Police are searching for two men who are wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery and slashing at a Brooklyn store on Feb. 12, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

It happened at the Modell’s Sporting Goods Store on Graham Avenue in South Williamsburg.

Police say two individuals tried to leave the store with several items without paying.

When two employees tried to stop them, the men allegedly attacked.

One employee was slashed on the face. The other was slashed in the back.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply