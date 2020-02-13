NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 19-year-old woman is hospitalized this morning after she was slashed in what police are calling an unprovoked attack on the subway.
Witnesses told CBS2 a man jumped on top of the victim and started slashing her in the face and arms.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. on board a 6 train pulling into the Brook Avenue station in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.
Witnesses jumped into help the woman until an ambulance arrived.
“She was in shock and crying, she was hysterical because of what’s happened to her,” one man said. “No one should have to go through that or endure that at all. That’s someone’s daughter, someone’s mother, someone’s child. And for that to happen, I really hope that they catch the guy for doing that to her.”
“No reason for doing it. Girl was a very nice young girl, and he just took off running out the train before anybody knew what could happen,” commuter Nicholas Altobelli added.
The victim was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.
Meanwhile, the search continues for her attacker. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.
It’s getting tougher and tougher to hear things like this (no offense against the writer of this post, they are just reporting news), I am from the Long Island and stories like MS-13, similar stories to the one reported to this post, etc are just making it more and more distasteful to live here or want to be here.
I know there is as much good every where, but the crime couple with the bad attitudes of NY are just becoming more gross each day.