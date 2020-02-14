



– A tourist was the victim of a violent attack in Harlem in broad daylight when he was slashed in the neck.

Police are looking for the suspect responsible for the unprovoked attack, reports CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

Graphic cell phone video shows the panic in the moments after the attack when a young couple’s lives changed forever.

The attack happened ‪around 11 a.m. on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard near West 132nd Street in Harlem.

A 28-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend on the sidewalk when he was attacked. Witnesses call it a random act of violence, and police confirm the attack was unprovoked.

The attacker was said to have come face-to-face with the victim before slashing him in the neck with what looked like a box cutter.

Good samaritans and police rushed to help the man who was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem and is expected to survive.

“I’m amazed and devastated about it, and it happened in broad daylight right here,” said Barbara Green of Harlem.

Neighbors were clearly shaken up after the incident.

“It makes you nervous,” said Green. “It makes you have to look over your shoulder.”

The victim of the attack is a citizen of France currently in New York visiting friends.

After the incident, officers were scouring nearby businesses for surveillance footage from the area.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s, wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.