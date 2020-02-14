Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
I hope you took the heavy coat to work today because you’ll definitely need it! Skies have cleared out over much of the tri-state and temps are falling off quickly.
We’ll be in the 30s around the city and the 20s to the north, but the temps do not rise much throughout day. In fact, at 8:30 a.m., we’re forecasting temps around 28 degrees. At 5:30 p.m., the forecast is 28 degrees… not much movement.
Temps fall off even further by Saturday morning as a big area of high pressure settles overhead. Expect temps in the teens and low 20s. We will feel like the single digits.