Expect a very cold afternoon with wind chills in the 20s and eventually teens. Thankfully it will be bright out there, so that’s a little something to look forward to.
The bitter cold lingers into tonight, but our winds will start to subside. That said, expect air temps to dip into the mid teens with wind chills bottoming out around 10°.
We’ve got another brilliant day on tap tomorrow, but it will remain very cold. As for highs, they’ll make their way up to the freezing mark.
Then on Saturday night into Sunday, we’ll finally transition to a milder air mass. There will be a little more cloud cover from a disturbance moving through, but we’re not anticipating any precipitation at this time. As for highs, expect the mid to upper 40s.